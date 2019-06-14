|
Ted Jack Wallace
1956-2019
Ted Jack Wallace, 62, of Houston TX lost his three year battle with cancer on June 11, 2019 at Houston Hospice. Ted was born on June 16, 1956 in Houston, TX and graduated from Westbury High School. He is survived by his brother Tom Wallace. He is preceded in death by his father Harry Wallace in 1990 and his mother Betty Jean Wallace in 2008.
Ted touched many lives in his jobs at Metro Traffic and Texas Department of Transportation. His many loves included his cats, music, movies, model railroads, photography, bird watching, short wave radio, electronics, and computers.
Ted's remains will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77055. At a later date, private services will take place in Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 14, 2019