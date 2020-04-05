Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Ted Watson


1929 - 2020
Ted Watson Obituary
Ted Allen Watson
1929-2020
Ted Allen Watson departed on March 31, 2020. His huge presence, dry wit, social nature, generous heart and intelligence made him unforgettable. His years of coaching in HISD created loving bonds lasting for decades. His love of people created a chain of friends spread across the US and Canada who he kept in contact with throughout his life. He was born in Davenport, Iowa on December 26, 1929, moved to Austin TX as an infant, then to Corpus Christi, TX where his love for sports began. As a star football player at CC High School he earned a scholarship to Rice University. Graduating from Rice U. in 1952, he joined the US Army where he played football with the Ft. Ord Warriors and was later deployed to Korea. He coached in HISD from 1954 until 1968 when he became an assistant athletic director for HISD until retiring in 1988. Ted was predeceased by his son Timothy Watson. He is survived by his wife, Annette Watson; brothers, Victor Watson and Joe Watson; sons, Michael Watson and Ted Watson Jr.; daughter, Sheryl Obriant; stepson, Michael Wagisbach; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
