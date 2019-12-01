Houston Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy Garner


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teddy Garner Obituary
Teddy R. Garner
1933-2019
Ted Garner, 86, went to meet his Lord & Savior on Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019 after a long, wonderful life. He was born in Athens, Tx on May 18, 1933 to Luther Garner & Anna Davis.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Bernice; Children: Curtis Garner & Renee Windsor Grandchildren: Tony, Ryan, Micheal, & Shelby Garner; Eric & Sean Windsor; Grandchild: Rylin Garner.
Ted served his country in the US Army during the Korean War & then spent 35+ years as a printer/pressman for several publishers & printers in the Houston area. Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, cooking & especially eating his culinary creations. Ted will be remembered most for the love & caring of his grandchildren & great grandchild; as well as tirelessly helping others with any number of voluntary projects. His loving way & perpetual smile will be missed tremendously.
Visitation & Funeral services will be held at South Park Funeral Home, 1310 N. Main St., Pearland, TX 77581.
Visitation: 5 -8 pm on
Monday, Dec 2, 2019
Funeral services: 10 am on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 with gravesite ceremony following.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now