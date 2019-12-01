|
Teddy R. Garner
1933-2019
Ted Garner, 86, went to meet his Lord & Savior on Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019 after a long, wonderful life. He was born in Athens, Tx on May 18, 1933 to Luther Garner & Anna Davis.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Bernice; Children: Curtis Garner & Renee Windsor Grandchildren: Tony, Ryan, Micheal, & Shelby Garner; Eric & Sean Windsor; Grandchild: Rylin Garner.
Ted served his country in the US Army during the Korean War & then spent 35+ years as a printer/pressman for several publishers & printers in the Houston area. Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, cooking & especially eating his culinary creations. Ted will be remembered most for the love & caring of his grandchildren & great grandchild; as well as tirelessly helping others with any number of voluntary projects. His loving way & perpetual smile will be missed tremendously.
Visitation & Funeral services will be held at South Park Funeral Home, 1310 N. Main St., Pearland, TX 77581.
Visitation: 5 -8 pm on
Monday, Dec 2, 2019
Funeral services: 10 am on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 with gravesite ceremony following.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019