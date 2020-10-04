Tadeusz (Ted) Stanislaw Pawulski
1928-2020
With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Tadeusz (Ted) Pawulski in the morning of September 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Ted has joined his beloved and cherished wife Krystyna and dear sister Maria (Rasiej) who preceded him into God's welcoming arms. Warm and loving Tata of Anna (Scott Grafton) and Richard (Sandra Bilnoski). Dziadzio's twinkling eyes and big smile will be missed by his treasured grandchildren Victoria Grafton (Michael Ricci), Laura Grafton, Thomas Pawulski and Sebastian Pawulski. Very special pra-Dziadzio of Lily and Joey Ricci. Lovingly remembered by his brother Jerzy, sister-in-law Trudzia, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. All will recall his ever present pipe and how his face would light up at the prospect of a chocolate dessert. Ted was known as a man of few words, but a good conversation with him revealed his integrity, intellect, and industriousness, and he always showed thoughtfulness, respect, and generosity to those around him.
Ted was a city boy from Lwow, Poland, living a comfortable, carefree life until the September 1939 invasion of Poland, which marked the start of World War II. His father, Stanislaw, a Polish officer, was taken prisoner and later executed with 15,000 others in the Katyn Forest Massacre. Ted, his mother and siblings were picked up at gunpoint from their home for deportation and suffered unspeakable hardships. This Siberian exile by cattle cars took them to Kazakhstan, Iran, Iraq, Palestine and Egypt. Ted joined a military school in Palestine while the rest of his family was transported to Rhodesia. After the war, when it became evident that there was no homeland to return to, Britain brought the Polish soldiers to England and offered the opportunity of an education to facilitate a re-entry to civilian life. Ted, reunited with his family, went on to complete a chemical engineering degree at University College, London. In London, Ted met Krystyna, another refugee from Poland through Siberia. They married in 1955 and their daughter Anna was born in 1956. In 1958, they emigrated to Montreal, Canada, where their son Richard was born in 1960. In Montreal, Ted began his long and accomplished career at Air Liquide. Life was Good! (a family mantra). His expertise in industrial gases became known around the world and he contributed to the publication of one of the industry's recognized reference books. In 1979, Air Liquide Engineering moved from Montreal to San Francisco, California and then in 1993 to Houston, Texas. Ted and Krystyna settled in The Woodlands before moving to Eagle's Trace Retirement Community in 2017. Through all his trials, tribulations and triumphs, Ted always kept looking forward with positivity, expecting the best from himself and those in his orbit. Ted was a man of deep faith and lived it daily. He valued his family and showed that his love for us all was constant and never-ending. And, very importantly, his ability to keep a sense of humour and enjoy a good laugh made it easier to remember that Life is Good.
According to his wishes, there will be a private graveside service at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, Houston.
Because of these extraordinary times of restrictions on travel and gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can safely come together. In his memory, a donation to a charity of your choice
or paying it forward with an act of kindness for others would be appreciated. The family would like to thank all those that rallied around Ted as his health became more frail, especially the extended Bilnoski family in Houston, Dr. Brian Tremaine and Elizabeth Vaughn of Eagle's Trace Medical Center, the devoted home care team of Friendly Faces, the caring guidance of Seasons Hospice and the kindness of many friends and neighbours.