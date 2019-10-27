|
Teresa Lynn Driver
1970-2019
Teresa Lynn Driver, 49 years old, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Born on September 12, 1970 in Birmingham, Alabama, she was the daughter of Carole Pyle Driver and the late Dennis Driver.
Teresa graduated in 1989 from Spring Woods High School where she played soccer and volleyball. She continued her education at Stephen F. Austin State University and graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies specializing in generic special education. While in college, Teresa enjoyed volunteering as a children's sports referee. In her spare time, she was an avid fan of the Houston Texans, Houston Astros and Texas A&M University football. Teresa was a lifetime member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church and was devoted to God and her country. Teresa was employed by Panera Bread for 15 years.
Teresa is survived by her loving mother, Carole Driver, of Houston, Texas, her brother Stephen Driver and his wife Marci of Katy, Texas and a niece and nephew. In addition, she is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may gather on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00AM for a Memorial Service at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution would be appreciated to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019