Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church,
4918 Gano St
Houston, TX
View Map
Teresa Flores


1939 - 2019
Teresa Flores Obituary
Teresa Flores
1939-2019
Teresa Flores, 80, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Teresa was born October 10, 1939 in Houston, Texas to Francisco and Maria Gonzalez. She was employed by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and retired after 42 years. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Bernardina, Porfiria, Isidra, Ignacia, Regina, Maria Del Rosario, Jose Natividad, Agustin, and Frank. Teresa is survived by her husband, Rosendo Flores and brother Guadalupe Gonzalez and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 3, 3pm -8pm at the Heights Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 5pm that evening. Funeral service is scheduled for Monday, 12 Noon, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4918 Gano St., Houston, TX 77009. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
