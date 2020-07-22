Teresa D. Osborn
1949-2020
Teresa D. Phillips Osborn, 71, of Friendswood, TX passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born March 16, 1949 to Edward R. Phillips and Johnnie L. Melton Phillips in Houston, TX.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12.00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 P.M. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Rev. Reggie Clemons officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX. Full obituary can be viewed at www.jeterfuneralhome.com
.