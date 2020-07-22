1/1
Teresa Osborn
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa D. Osborn
1949-2020
Teresa D. Phillips Osborn, 71, of Friendswood, TX passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born March 16, 1949 to Edward R. Phillips and Johnnie L. Melton Phillips in Houston, TX.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12.00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 P.M. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Rev. Reggie Clemons officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX. Full obituary can be viewed at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
311 N. Friendswood Dr.
Friendswood, TX 77546
(281) 992-7200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeter Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved