Teri Lynn Sponseller

1959-2019

Teri Lynn Sponseller was born in Alice, Texas, on the 11th of October 1959. She was the oldest of two daughters of Carol Jan Harrison Sponseller and Vollie William Sponseller. Teri passed away suddenly on Wednesday, the 27th of March 2019, as a result of an aneurysm. She was 59 years of age.

Teri was a graduate of Tomball High School, class of 1978. She earned her B.A. from Southwest Texas State University and her M.A. from the University of Texas. Teri's professional life began as a school counselor followed by roles in Human Resources management for Texaco, Inc., Exult, Hewett and AON all in Houston. After retirement from AON, Teri began her job at her beloved Ronald McDonald House at Texas Children's Hospital as the Family Room Manager.

Teri was an active and devoted member of the Upper Room Heights at Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Houston where she volunteered her time as a member of the Africa mission team. She loved her church family deeply.

Teri is survived by her parents, Carol and V.W. Sponseller; her sister, Kay Lee Sponseller Seeliger; and brother in law, Anthony Carter Seeliger. She is also survived by her niece, Sarah Elizabeth Seeliger; her nephew, Carter Alexander Seeliger; her aunt, Laura Sponseller Wiggs; her uncle, Bruce Wiggs; and numerous cousins that she loved dearly.

The memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 6th of April, in the chapel of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street in Houston, where Christian Washington, Community Pastor, is to officiate.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent parlor.

The Interment will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in honor of Teri may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House, 1907 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030. (www.rmhhouston.org)

Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019