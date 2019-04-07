Teri Lynn (Edge) Scarff

1957-2019

Teri Lynn (Edge) Scarff passed away Wednesday evening, April 3, 2019, at the age of 62. She was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend.

Teri was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on March 8, 1957, the daughter of James and Geraldine Edge. Teri spent most of her life in Houston. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, then headed to The University of Texas at Austin where she earned a bachelor of science degree. While at Texas, Teri was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. After college graduation, Teri returned to make her home in Houston and followed her passion into interior design, successfully managing and growing her company for twenty years on the strength of her clearly-defined sense of style and the care she put into each job and every client relationship. She was an active member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church as well as a member of The Junior League of Houston, and she particularly enjoyed her time with her tennis teammates at Lakeside Country Club.

Teri excelled at being a mom, and she was also a great friend. Her Christian values served as the foundation of her life and her spirit. She had a kind and caring heart and a quick smile. She shared her love and laughter freely. In her dealings with others, she always assumed the best, and she always gave the best of herself.

Teri's life passed much too quickly due to the effects of Alzheimer's Disease. She has now found peace in the arms of Jesus, in Her Lord's Heavenly Kingdom. She has probably already started a small remodeling job, suggesting a more neutral color palate and starting with her much-preferred Bone White paint.

Teri is survived by her son Robert, daughter-in-law Alexis, and two grandsons, Wesley and J.W. She is also survived by her brother Mike, sister-in law Heidi, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A reception to celebrate Teri's life will be held in Sumners Hall at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts in Teri's name be made to The ( ). Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary