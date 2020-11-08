1/
Teri Sherman
1954 - 2020
Teri Goodson Sherman
1954-2020
Teri Goodson Sherman was born on December 18, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Joan and Richard Goodson. She passed away October 30, 2020 in Meadows Place Texas with her family by her side. What a blessing to know that life's final journey leads to the eternal peace that waits for us in Heaven. Teri is walking in the light of God's love. The memories we have made will last a lifetime. We will never say goodbye. She is survived by her husband Andy Sherman; her children Brianna Roberts, Jordan Sherman and Justin Sherman ;her parents Joan and Richard Goodson; her brothers and sister in laws Mark and Lisa Goodson and Allen and Alison Goodson; her nieces Kaitlyn Goodson, Emily Goodson and Lillith Goodson. At the families request no service will be held at this time.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Southwest Funeral Home
12555 South Kirkwood
Stafford, TX 77477
2812403300
