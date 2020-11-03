Terri Hayes Willhite
1957-2020
Terri Hayes Willhite, 63, passed on October 2, 2020, at her family's lakeside home in Willis, Texas. She was born April 6, 1957, in Houston to Louis James Hayes and Barbara Lynn Hayes. She attended college at Texas State University, in San Marcos, Texas, where she met and married, Jon Willhite. After graduation, they returned to Houston, eventually moving to The Woodlands, Texas. Terri was a homemaker and advocate for children with special needs while her husband is an Institutional Consultant.
Terri was a wonderful wife and mother, raising three children, who were the light of her life. She was a witty and devoted mother who, when not volunteering at one of her children's schools could be found assisting others in advocating for their special needs children and sharing her experiences with others. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help to others.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Barbara and Louis Hayes; her two sisters, Tamara Hayes and Cheri Workman, and by her brother Louis "Trey" Hayes.
Terri's memory and legacy will live on through her beautiful family. She is survived by her husband, Jon Willhite; a daughter, Taylor Willhite and husband Robert Vaughan; son J.P. Willhite and fiancé David Wright; son Nicholas Willhite and her three precious grandchildren, Mia Rose, Robert Jon and James Taylor Vaughan.
We are comforted that she is now with her family in the loving arms of Jesus.
In her honor donations can be made to the Terri Willhite Memorial Fund, Bridgewood Farms, 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, Texas 77303 or at www.bridgewoodfarms.org/donate/
via the site's PayPal link. Bridgewood Farms was originally founded in 1967 to meet the changing needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.