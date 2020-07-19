Terri ReneLewis-McClellan1964-2020Terri Rene (Lewis) McClellan, age 55, of Richmond, TX passed away on July 7, 2020 at 8:39am after a short stay at Harbor Hospice, Houston, TX after battling metastatic breast cancer for two years, with great success last year, but she just couldn't quite come back from the past six months . Terri was born August 29, 1964 at Travis AFB, California to Lila Patricia (Pinter) and Bobby P. Lewis. She leaves behind husband James McClellan, and son Matthew McClellan, of Richmond, TX, step-son Dusty McClellan of Austin, TX, grandmother Lila Markovitz of Waco, TX, mother Patricia and Salty Brown of Woodway, TX, father Bob and Diane Lewis of Pearland, TX, step-brothers Josh and Zack Lewis and Families, sister Deborah Kay Elwell of Richmond, TX, brother Todd Lewis and Anette Lucas of Killeen, TX, and brother Patrick Lewis of Lorena, TX, and many other aunts, uncles, a niece Sara Lewis, cousins, neighbors and friends. Terri graduated from Cypress Creek High School in Houston in 1982 and attended University of Texas in Austin. She was in Sales with Corporate Express, and SABA, and really enjoyed Landmark training for several decades. She had her own Bling Business, so if you were anywhere near her, you walked away with Swarovski bling somewhere, tops, hats, shoes, rings, mugs, birthday cards, etc. She was Volunteer of the Year for the Fort Bend County School District where Matthew is a Junior. And she always loved getting together with family and friends wherever they were going, the beach, a cruise, a Saba meeting, dancing, camping at New Braunfels or the Frio, Disney, Six Flags, State Fair, Westfest, or the fun getaways to Margaritaville Shreveport and Winstar with Grandma Lila, Mom and Deb, and sometimes Todd & Anette, Patrick, Salty and Jim. Growing up she made such fun for her two little brothers, and leaving UT for the summer, "Oh can we bring a friend and her things back to Houston with us?; it would save her family a trip!" Sure, so it barely all fit in the van, but we were loaded and ready to go, "Oh, we have one more tan on our cards, can we stop there on the way out?" so there Mom is out in the van guarding all the stuff, waiting, probably thinking, "Now how did I get into this?" And oh the shopping trips, Deb could do one quick scan of the store and go directly to what she wanted, Terri and Mom had to look at everything in the store first and then go back and pick out the things they wanted. Never a dull moment.Terri always acknowledged how unique and special each person she met was and liked to see them smile. As a one year old seated in the front of a grocery cart, with Debbie two years old in the cart, she would wave and say 'Hi!' to each person we passed, and they would smile. Mom would say, "But Terri, they're strangers" and Terri would say "But I just want to say 'Hi'". So by the time we were headed out of the store, everyone was smiling. And who goes out of their way in a busy Airport to walk over to the window washer and say, "I just have to acknowledge all of your hard work, and say Thank You! Those windows are so pretty!" In a weak voice the last words Terri said to her Mom were "Okay, I'll see you later!" Yesterday morning it just poured down rain, and we think it was Terri feeling sad with us that she had to leave us here, but she wouldn't want us to be too sad for very long, for then the sun came out, and we could hear her say "I made it! It's Okay, so I'll see you later!"