Terry H. Andrews

1956-2019

Terry Hynson Andrews died peacefully at home on March 2, 2019 after a year-long fight against cancer. Born September 26, 1956 in Alexandria, Louisiana, Terry was a versatile gifted artist, working in woodcarving, small scale sculpture, pencil and oil. Terry's paintings varied from small scale works on panel to large scale works on canvas, though in recent years his paintings and drawings were more intimate in scale. For the last nearly 15 years, Terry put his easy manner and education in painting at the University of Houston to good use as an associate preparator and head rigger for the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

After decades of Zen Buddhist practice, Terry received lay ordination in January 2015, along with the dharma name Shoho Koji, (Hearing Dharma, Steadfast Compassion.) He became a guiding mentor of Houston Zen Center, where he taught classes on Zen and gave Dharma discourses.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore and Agnes (Converse) Andrews. He is survived by his beloved wife Jeri Lynn Nordbrock; his remarkable children Angela (Andrews) and Greg Rose, Stefon and Alison (Glover) Andrews, Vincent and Ramsey (Adkins) Andrews and Theodora Nordbrock Andrews; his two adorable grandchildren, Liam and Lincoln; his siblings Karon (Andrews) Coleman, David Andrews, and Elisabeth (Andrews) Smith, their spouses, children and grandchildren.

Terry was deeply loved, a treasure to his family and a joy to his friends for his compassionate spirit, equanimous nature, keen intellect, playful wit and exuberance for life. The steady presence with which he met the final months of his life was an enduring gift to his family and friends.

A gathering of remembrance for Terry's family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 23 at the family home. The funeral ceremony will take place Saturday, May 25, at Houston Zen Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Houston Zen Center, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, or a charity with meaning for you. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary