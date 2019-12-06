|
|
Terry Wayne Lunsford
1955-2019
Terry Wayne Lunsford passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home in Alvin, TX.
Terry was born on October 25, 1955. Growing up with 4 sisters in Pasadena, he loved his family and went on to father 3 sons of his own. He was a loyal employee, working as a supervisor at Lyondellbasell for 35 years. He found his true calling later in life, as he became an amazing grandfather, affectionately known as "Pappy."
He lived his life just the way he wanted--feet up in a recliner, watching old Westerns with a cold Pepsi in his hand. He wore himself out playing with his 11 grandchildren every chance he got. And he unintentionally refused to pronounce any local athlete's name correctly, whether it be Texans QB Deshaun Watkins or Astros Alex Berkman and Jose Altoro.
His loving family will forever miss his quirky, independent spirit and incredible generosity. Borrowing from his favorite TV show, "Maverick," Pappy used to always say, "A coward dies a thousand deaths, a hero dies but one. A thousand to one is pretty good odds." Sorry to disappoint you Pappy, but you only got the one.
The funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson with a public viewing beginning 1 hour earlier, beginning at 9 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019