Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Terry Merlin


1931 - 2020
Terry Merlin Obituary
Terry Robert Marlin
1931-2020
Terry Robert Marlin passed from this life at his home on January 6, 2020. Born on February 5, 1931, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, Terry received a B.S. in Administration from Oklahoma A & M in 1952, the last year before it became Oklahoma State. The U.S. Army immediately demanded he report to Oakland, California where he did his duty and received an Honorable Discharge in 1954. He then accepted a position with Texaco serving in Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Liberia, and Sierra Leone before settling in Houston, where he met his wife of 49 years, Linda. They have one son, Vincent Ross Marlin, presently living in Fresno, California with his wife Elizabeth and daughter Naya. After forty years with Texaco, Terry retired in 1994. He enjoyed participating in his community for many active years, serving as grounds keeper and deacon for the Spring Branch Christian Church, a volunteer for the Royal Oaks Citizens on Patrol, and frequent host to visitors from all over the world as a member of the Friendship Force Houston. A devoted husband and father, Terry, the most reliable of men, made his word his bond in matters great and small.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, William and Alma Marlin, and his beloved twin sister, Marilyn. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy., Houston, TX 77079.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
