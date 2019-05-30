Home

Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
Graveside service
Following Services
Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery
Houston, TX
Terry Rasco Obituary
Terry Lynn Rasco
1954-2019
Terry Lynn Rasco was born on June 17, 1954 in Houston, Texas. Terry passed away while surrounded by family on Sunday, May 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Terry is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Rasco; her children Jason Rasco and Lisa Knight and her husband Bret; her grandchildren Justin Turner, Logan Knight, and Emma Rasco; her sisters Carolyn Williams and her husband Don Trent, Sharon Tappan and her husband Roger; her nieces Ashleigh Trent, Sarah Hulce and her husband Shaun, Amy Seidensticker and her husband Brogan; her nephew Robert Tappan. She is preceded in death by her stepfather Millard Williams and her mother JoAnn Faulkner Williams.
A dedicated phlebotomist for over twenty-five years, Terry loved caring for her patients. She was a talented artist, swimmer, horseback rider, and skater. She enjoyed fishing with her husband, dancing, reading, and listening to music. A loyal Houston sports fan, she never missed watching her Rockets or Texans. She enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with her husband, but her most cherished place on Earth was the beach.
The only thing larger than her big blue eyes was her heart. She loved with her entire spirit—deeply, completely and unconditionally. Strong-willed and loyal to a fault, she had many
friends she'd come to call family.
The family will receive friends the evening of Friday, the thirty-first day of May from six o'clock to eight o'clock in the Heritage Suite at Schmidt Funeral Home, Grand Parkway. A memorial service will be held the morning of Saturday, the first day of June at ten o'clock, in the Chapel at Schmidt Funeral Home, Grand Parkway in Katy, followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery in Houston. Immediately following the services, all will be invited to greet the family at a reception, details to be announced at the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 30, 2019
