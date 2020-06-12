Teshawna "Pumkin"
Smith
1984-2020
"God has her in his keeping, we have her in our hearts."
Ms. Teshawna "Pumkin" Smith will receive guests on Saturday, June 13th, 12:00 P.M. until 12:45 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
Her service will be attended privately and may be viewed by live stream, June 13th at 1:00 P.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/TeshawnaSmith
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.