Teshawna Smith
1984 - 2020
"God has her in his keeping, we have her in our hearts."
Ms. Teshawna "Pumkin" Smith will receive guests on Saturday, June 13th, 12:00 P.M. until 12:45 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
Her service will be attended privately and may be viewed by live stream, June 13th at 1:00 P.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/TeshawnaSmith



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
JUN
13
Service
01:00 PM
Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
To my beautiful niece and daughter may God continue to bless and keep you your God mama will love you always I will truly miss you pumpkin my little baby.
Jacqueline Harris
Family
June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 9, 2020
Although, I know that no words can ease the loss you feel. I would like to convey my sincere condolences to the both the family and friends of Teshawna. May you find great comfort in knowing that God will soon bring back your dear loved one (James 5:28,29).
Nifacia Bell
June 9, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, May God's peace help you through this most difficult time. 1cor1:3,4
June 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
