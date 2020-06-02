Test Test
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Test's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
test hc test
0000-0000
Choose your Package Type
We've created a way for you to write and place a notice that's simple, convenient, and can be done any time. Our software will even create a running total of the cost as you write and add photos and other elements to your ad.
Please note - Before we can publish your Obituary or Death Notice, we will need the name and phone number of the funeral home that is handling the arrangements. This information is for our records only and is kept confidential, but we cannot publish an obituary without this information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved