Thaddeus Townsel
1994-2020
Thaddeus Townsel, expired (Thursday) April 23, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 12p.m.-1p.m today, (Monday) May 4, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) May 5, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 4, 2020.