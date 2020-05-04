Thaddeus Townsel
1994 - 2020
Thaddeus Townsel, expired (Thursday) April 23, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 12p.m.-1p.m today, (Monday) May 4, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) May 5, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Viewing
12:00 - 1:00 PM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
MAY
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Houston Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Please accept my condolences. May you find comfort in God who will listen to your prayer. Philipians 4:6&7
