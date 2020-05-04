Or Copy this URL to Share

Thaddeus Townsel

1994-2020

Thaddeus Townsel, expired (Thursday) April 23, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 12p.m.-1p.m today, (Monday) May 4, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) May 5, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store