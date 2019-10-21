|
Thala "Terri" M. Hurry, 85, of Richards, TX passed away on October 18, 2019. She was born September 8, 1934 in Houston, to Galen and Louise DeWoody. Terri is survived by her husband of almost 66 years, William F. Hurry. She also leaves behind three children: Cathy L. Wilson and husband Jerry, William C. Hurry, and Lynda C. Muzyka and husband Alton; four granddaughters, two great-grandchildren, and many friends. Terri graduated from high school in Madera, CA and then worked for Shell Oil Co., Spring Branch ISD, and Spring ISD. She was a wonderful wife, a loving mother, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook who also loved camping and traveling. She was a wonderfully compassionate lady and was loved by all who knew her. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held November 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Bays Chapel Methodist Church, 24263 Bays Chapel Rd., Richards, TX, Rev. Jeff Springer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bays Chapel Cemetery Association, PO Box 250, Richards, TX 77873
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2019