Thamer Sacco Kiley Millsap

1937-2020

Thamer Sacco Kiley Millsap's Life was celebrated with her closest friends and family on October 10, 2020. Thamer, age 83, native of Houston, Texas passed away on October 8, 2020. A graduate of St. Agnes Academy's Class of 1955. She studied music at St. Mary's of Notre Dame University and completed an Education degree at the University of Houston in 1969.

Thamer is well remembered by students and parents alike at Nottingham and Bunker Hill Elementary schools. Upon retiring from teaching, she dressed many beautiful brides at her salon "I Do I Do". But most of all her beloveds smile to remember her as a talented, dedicated, JOYFUL, shopper, spending hours scanning the racks, and grocery store shelves.

She is survived by her children Thamer Kiley Favor and husband Joe Favor, son Walter Hugh Kiley III, brother Edward Hill Sacco, sisters Patricia Sutton Ljungdahl, Kathleen Sacco Whitten.

She will be missed by numerous adoring nieces and nephews, grandchildren Thamer Kay favor Magee and husband Chris, Everette Adam Favor, Grant Patric Kiley and Jaina Elisa Kiley along with great grandchildren Brooks Christopher Magee and Thamer Kate Magee.



