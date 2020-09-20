Thelbert Eldon Keever "Joe"
1925-2020
Thelbert Eldon "Joe" Keever, the first child of Robert Eldon Keever and Annie Agnes Keever, was born July 25, 1925 in Temple, Texas, and passed September 3, 2020. He was raised in Port Arthur, Texas. He first attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now known as University of Louisiana – Lafayette) and Rice Military (now Rice University) before serving in the US Navy during World War II. He served actively in San Diego from 1943 – 1945 and as a reservist until 1954. He was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant JG. When he returned from the war, he finished his degree with University of Houston. He began his work career as an auditor for Anderson Clayton. He later transitioned into a career with the Sisters of Charity system. For SOC, he served at St. Anthony's Retirement Community (Houston) as an accountant, transferring to St. Francis Cabrini in Alexandria, LA as a Controller, and several years later, the Sisters asked him to transfer back Houston and pull St. Joseph's Hospital out of the red. He became the CFO and remained at St. Joseph's until his retirement in 1985.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Elizabeth Norris, his brother Jack Keever, his wife Nell Alsbrooks Keever, and his children William E Keever, Robert E Keever, Deborah Keever Unruh and his stepson, David B. Alsbrooks. He is survived by his son Frank Keever (Pam), stepson Donald Alsbrooks, grandchildren Shawn A. Bahrami, Meredith A. K. Helm (Kevin), Travis H. Keever (Susan), Krystal K "Kayden" Unruh (Rachel), Tyler J. Keever (Anne'), Stephen Alsbrooks (Anna), Devin Coker (Jerry), and great grandchildren Jack Carbo, Brady Helm, Bennett Helm, Blakely Helm, Ava Jo Keever, Evelyn Keever and Rebecca Coker; sister in law Cindy Keever and nieces and nephew, Jan Norris Knecht, Erin Keever and Graham Keever.
The family wishes to thank The Hallmark Senior Retirement Community, IHA daily caregivers, and Vantage Hospice for the wonderful care he has received for the last 9 years. Memorials can be made to St. Philip Presbyterian Church – Music Fund or Youth Fund, or Alzheimer's Association
. Joe will be cremated and laid to rest at the Houston Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.