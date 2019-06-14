|
|
Thelda P Lewis
1929-2019
Thelda P Lewis 89, born in Willis, TX July 18, 1929, to James & Susie Powell.
Ms Lewis gain her wings on June 6, 2019 in Houston,TX. Visitors are welcome on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 1-5pm @ Collins & Johnson Funeral Home, 612 Ave E, Conroe, TX 77301.
Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 @ 11:00a at Trinity East United Methodist Church, 2418 McGowen St, Houston, TX 77004. Rev Marilyn White,pastor and officiant.
Internment Shepherd Hill Cemetery, Willis, TX.
COLLINS & JOHNSON
FUNERAL HOME, Inc
"Serving Every Family
As Our Own"
612 Ave E,
Conroe, TX 77301
936-756-2311
* fax 936-756-2383
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 14, 2019