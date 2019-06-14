Home

Collins & Johnson Funeral Home
612 Avenue E
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2311
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Collins & Johnson Funeral Home
612 Avenue E
Conroe, TX 77301
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity East United Methodist Church
2418 McGowen St
Houston, TX
Thelda Lewis Obituary
Thelda P Lewis
1929-2019
Thelda P Lewis 89, born in Willis, TX July 18, 1929, to James & Susie Powell.
Ms Lewis gain her wings on June 6, 2019 in Houston,TX. Visitors are welcome on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 1-5pm @ Collins & Johnson Funeral Home, 612 Ave E, Conroe, TX 77301.
Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 @ 11:00a at Trinity East United Methodist Church, 2418 McGowen St, Houston, TX 77004. Rev Marilyn White,pastor and officiant.
Internment Shepherd Hill Cemetery, Willis, TX.

Published in Houston Chronicle on June 14, 2019
