Thelma Beaudoin richardson
2019
Thelma Beaudoin Richardson, 89, passed away on February 8, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Ms. Richardson was a resident of Monroe, Louisiana. Funeral services will be held at Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Monroe, Louisiana on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Viewing at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. Officiating: Father Adrian Fischer, OFM. Burial to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Cloutierville, Louisiana. Services entrusted to Hester Central State Funeral Home Inc., 811 Louise Anne Ave., Monroe, Louisiana 71201.
The family wishes to express special thanks to all of the healthcare providers, especially Memorial Hermann Hospital, Baylor St. Luke's and Hermann Hospice. Thank you for the love you have shown.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019