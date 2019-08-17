|
|
Thelma Gardner
1943-2019
Thelma, affectionately known as "Fenny", was born on June 20, 1943 to the union of Felton and Hazel Edward. She grew up in Washington, Louisiana where she attended Paul L. Dunbar School. She was an outstanding math student, a part of the Drama/Thespian Club, and player #10 on the basketball team. Thelma moved to Houston, Texas in the early 1960s. It was in Houston that she was afforded the opportunity to begin her own business. She purchased a store and cleaners, known as "Wheeler Street Cleaners" in Houston's historic Third Ward community. Thelma became a well-respected pillar in Third Ward serving the community for over 50 years.
Visitation Saturday, 9-10:45 AM and Funeral, 11:00 AM at the Good Hope Baptist Church, 3015 N. McGregor. Interment-Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019