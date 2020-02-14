|
|
Thelma Louise Haynes Smith
1931-2020
Thelma Louise Haynes Smith, expired (Monday) February 3, 2020. Visitation will be held (Saturday) February 15, 2020 from 10-10:55 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Greater Zion B.C., 3102 Trulley St., Rev. L. David Punch, officiating. Interment, Camp Zion Community Cemetery (Spanish Camp, TX).
"In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to your favorite charities."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020