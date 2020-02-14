Home

Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Greater Zion B.C.
3102 Trulley St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Zion B.C.
3102 Trulley St.
Thelma Smith


1931 - 2020
Thelma Smith Obituary
Thelma Louise Haynes Smith
1931-2020
Thelma Louise Haynes Smith, expired (Monday) February 3, 2020. Visitation will be held (Saturday) February 15, 2020 from 10-10:55 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Greater Zion B.C., 3102 Trulley St., Rev. L. David Punch, officiating. Interment, Camp Zion Community Cemetery (Spanish Camp, TX).
"In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to your favorite charities."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020
