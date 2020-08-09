1/1
Theodora Tsioros
1947 - 2020
Theodora Tsioros passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31st, 2020, in the home and presence of family she loved dearly.
Theodora was born on August 17th, 1947 in Melissourgoi, Greece to Gregory and Marina Tsikos. Theodora married Dimitrios Tsioros in 1974 and immigrated to the San Francisco, California area that same year to start a family and begin a new life. Theodora became an American citizen soon after and took great joy in the numerous family road trips that took place over the years across her newly adopted home country. After leaving the Bay Area, Dimitrios and Theodora moved to Cedartown, Georgia before relocating to Houston, Texas in 1978.
Theodora dedicated herself to her family, her home, and her local community. She enjoyed travel, tending to her rose garden, taking long walks through her neighborhood, and caring for her beloved boxers Apollo and Athena. Theodora had fond memories of her time teaching children at St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church School. An unrivaled cook, she took pride in hosting family friends in her home, especially to celebrate Easter every year.
Theodora is survived by her husband Dimitrios Tsioros, sons George Tsioros and Greg Tsioros, and daughter-in-law Angel Atherley. Theodora adored her grand-godchildren Xander and Zoe Papantonakis and was filled with joy due to the coming arrival of her first grandson later this year.
She is deeply loved and her memory will remain eternal through her family and friends.
A private prayer service was held for Theodora on August 6th at St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services will be held in Melissourgoi, Greece. A memorial and celebration of her life will be held in Houston at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to a charitable organization dear to Theodora's heart, or a charity of your choice, be considered in her memory instead:
St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church
Lone Star Boxer Rescue
Houston SPCA
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
