Theodore Ed Bashinski
1926-2019
Theodore Ed Bashinski passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm- 8:00 pm at Bremond Memorial Funeral Home and a rosary at 6:00 pm. Mass will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:00 am with Father Richard officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bremond Memorial Funeral Home Bremond, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019