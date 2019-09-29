|
Theodore Edward Bench
1941-2019
Theodore Edward Bench, 78 passed away September 15, 2019 was known to many as Teddy growing up in Binger, Oklahoma where he graduated high school. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on January 13, 1941 to Theodore and Katy Bench. Ted was the beloved oldest brother of the family. Ted joined the Army on July 1, 1962 and received special training before guarding the Berlin Wall during his deployment to Germany, then returned and married Beverly Ann Hopkins on September 20, 1963 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Fosters Church before settling in to their lives in Alief, Texas where they lived for over 40 years.
Uncle Ted is loved and survived by wife Beverly Bench, brother Johnny Bench of Florida, sister Marilyn Bench Oser of Ohio, daughter and son in law, Robin Bench and Richard Parker as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins many of whom helped comfort him over the last year. Ted had just renewed his vows with Beverly on their 50th wedding anniversary.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, brother William and two sons, Steve and Johnny who we now know are all together today fishing in Heaven.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis Chapel in Lakeway. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis – (512) 263-1511
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019