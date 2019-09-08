|
|
Theodore H. Case
1928-2019
Theodore Holmes Case, 91 of Fulshear Texas passed away in his home on September 5, 2019 with his wife by his side. For those of us that knew Ted, the world will never quite be the same.
Ted was the son of the late Alice (Wood) and Harry Case. He was the youngest of four boys and was preceded in death by his brothers, Weldon, Nelson and Baxter. He grew up on Hudson, Ohio. He graduated from University School in Cleveland and attended Ohio University. In 1949 he married Natalie Conrad who died in 1975. In 1978 he married Rae Allen Allwork who died in 2001. In 2002 he married Nancy Chancellor.
His career started at Western Reserve Telephone Company which he and his brothers grew to be Midcontinent Telephone Company. In 1960 he and his brothers registered the company on the New York Stock Exchange and through mergers and acquisitions, it became Alltel. In 1970 he started SEM,INC which became the largest waste management company in Ohio. In 1974 SCM (now Waste Management) purchased the company.
Throughout his life he had a love for boats, cars travel and golf. His boating travels covered The Great Lakes, East Coast, England and Canal du Midi. When combining this with his love of fine cars, it gave him topics of conversation with all he could engage. His stories, knowledge and guidance were shared generously with his family who were the center of his life.
People were the joy in his life. He truly loved meeting and talking with everyone. He never met a stranger and made each person feel special. He took great pleasure in making people feel good about themselves which could be as simple as a kind word or a special gift for no apparent reason. He was charming and entertaining!
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Chancellor Case; his daughter, Lynn Case Hewitt, and her husband Charles; his son, Theodore H. Case II, and his wife Julia; his stepson, Gary; his stepson-in-law, Mike Matcek and his wife Patrice Davis; his granddaughters, Natalie Hewitt and Allison Davis; his grandsons, Charles Hewitt and his wife Tyler, Theodore Case III and his wife Cassie, Garrett Case, Ben Matcek and his wife Alanna, Jonathon Davis and his wife Renee, Stephen Davis and his wife Christine, Clay Matcek and his wife Sarah, Kohl Matcek, and Jeffery Davis; his great grandchildren, Ella Brooke Hewitt, Stella Case, Lucas Matcek, Brooks Davis and Blake Davis.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the following charities:
Make Weston Lakes Beautiful or Simonton Community Church
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at Simonton Community Church 9703 FM1489 Simonton, TX 77476
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019