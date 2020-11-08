Theodore Joseph
Haywood
1929-2020
Dr. Theodore Joseph "Ted" Haywood died at his home in Houston on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
He was born in Monroe, North Carolina, on February 13, 1929, to Mary McDonald Haywood and Jesse Beman Haywood. He spent his boyhood in nearby Concord, North Carolina, where he distinguished himself as an Eagle Scout.
Dr. Haywood graduated with honors from The Citadel Military College of South Carolina and from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He completed residencies at the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children, London; Charity Hospital of Louisiana, New Orleans; and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He served in the United States Armed Forces Far East as Chief of the Department of Pediatrics at Osaka Army Hospital, Japan.
He subsequently entered private practice as a partner of the McGovern Allergy Clinic of Houston. He was revered as a compassionate physician by his patients and as a consummate clinician by his colleagues. He truly enjoyed the many people he cared for and worked with throughout his 64 years of practicing medicine.
Among the joys he shared with his family were sailing on Galveston Bay and hiking on his ranch in the Davis Mountains of Far West Texas. He was an enthusiastic patron of the arts, a lifelong reader and learner, and a faithful member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. He is remembered by his friends as a true gentleman, quiet, courteous and kind.
Dr. Haywood is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Ferguson Haywood; his children Lisa, Keene and Mark; and his grandchildren Josephine, Nico, Sarah, Becca and Harry. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Jesse Harold Haywood.
His family extends its sincere thanks to those who helped care for him in the final year of his life.
A private memorial service will be attended by the immediate family at a later date.
The Haywood family would be grateful for memorial contributions to the Vanderbilt School of Medicine, Gift Processing Office, PMB 407727, 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37240-7727 (or at medschool.vanderbilt.edu/ways-to-give/
).