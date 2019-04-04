Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Theodore Kornmayer
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery and Funeral Home
Theodore Kornmayer Obituary
Theodore (Ted) Joseph Kornmayer Jr.
1927-2019
Theodore (Ted) Joseph Kornmayer Jr. died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 91.
He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in China during WWII. Ted enjoyed a long career with Union Texas Petroleum.
Ted was preceded in death by wife, Jacqueline Holley. He is survived by his children Chris Kornmayer, Karen Phelps, and Kim Kornmayer. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and sister, Mary Sue Wheeler.
Visitation with the family is from 5 until 8 PM on Thursday, April 4th at Forest Park Lawndale. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 5th at 2 PM.
For more information, visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
