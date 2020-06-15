Theophilus Cashaw Taylor
1923-2020
Theophilus Taylor, Retired Educator with the North Forest I.S.D. after 40 years plus of service, expired (Sunday) June 7, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-9:55 a.m on (Tuesday) June 16, 2020. Funeral Service (Tuesday) June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Both services will take place at Progressive New Hope B.C., 3106 Paige @ Elgin. Interment, Paradise North Cemetery. Rev. L.L Atkins, Officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 15, 2020.