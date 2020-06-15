Theophilus Taylor
Theophilus Cashaw Taylor
1923-2020
Theophilus Taylor, Retired Educator with the North Forest I.S.D. after 40 years plus of service, expired (Sunday) June 7, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-9:55 a.m on (Tuesday) June 16, 2020. Funeral Service (Tuesday) June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Both services will take place at Progressive New Hope B.C., 3106 Paige @ Elgin. Interment, Paradise North Cemetery. Rev. L.L Atkins, Officiating.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Progressive New Hope B.C.
JUN
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Progressive New Hope B.C
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
