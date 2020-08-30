1/
Theresa Musslewhite
1933 - 2020
Theresa Marie Musslewhite
1933-2020
Theresa Marie Musslewhite born July 21,1933 to Floyd and Mabel Wharton and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died August 20, 2020. She married Herbert William Musslewhite in 1951. She is survived by three of her children Donald, Marina and Eddie Musslewhite as well as her 15 grandchildren, Edgar Musslewhite, Lee Musslewhite, Nicole Musslewhite, Danielle Allan, Ashley Musslewhite, Pierce Musslewhite, step grandchildren (Codie Fisher, Crissa Fisher, Cara Fowler) adopted grandchild (Zaiesha Paxton) Hailey Collins, Faith Frohock, Amber Musslewhite, Stewart Musslewhite and Brett Musslewhite and all their spouses along with 20 great grandchildren. Her husband (Herbert), (brother Ronnie), son (Ronald Musslewhite) and son (Paul A Musslewhite) all preceded her in death.
Due to Covid 19 concerns we will announce a future date for a celebration of Theresa's life where friends and family can come together in her honor in lieu of a Funeral Service.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Integrity Funeral Care
3915 Dacoma
Houston, TX 77092
(713) 344-0764
