Therese Diane Abate
1950-2019
Therese Diane Abate, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1950 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong, where she lived during her childhood. She married her loving husband, Jim Abate in 2003 after raising three successful, happy children as a single mother. Therese was a doting grandma "Mimi" who loved to bake, garden and to travel the world. She recently retired after a long career with Chevron.
Therese was preceded in death by her sister, Stella Bennett of Charlotte, NC, and her brother, Rick Vas of Houston. She is survived by her husband, Jim Abate; daughter, Erika Davis and husband Adrian; son, Aaron Grossman and wife Kelly; son, Chris Grossman and wife Elizabeth; grandchildren, Zachary McNichols, Alyssa Davis, Lauren Fletcher, Eva Grossman and Michael and Pierce Grossman; step-sons, Tony and Kevin Abate; and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that she adored.
A Celebration of her life will be announced. Those wishing to find the details about the service or to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to the Star of Hope Homeless Shelter, 419 Emancipation Ave., Houston, TX 77003 or to the Sheltering Arms Senior Service, 3838 Aberdeen Way, Houston, TX 77025.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2019