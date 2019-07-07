|
Thomas Anthony Vetrano
1947-2019
Thomas Anthony Vetrano, of Houston, passed away on Sunday, the 30th of June. He was 71.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 12th of July at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 13th of July, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston, with Rev. Wayne W. Wilkerson, is to serve as celebrant.
The Rite of Committal is to follow, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019