Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Vetrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Anthony Vetrano


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Anthony Vetrano Obituary
Thomas Anthony Vetrano
1947-2019
Thomas Anthony Vetrano, of Houston, passed away on Sunday, the 30th of June. He was 71.
A more specific and detailed notice will be published in this Wednesday's edition.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 12th of July at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 13th of July, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston, with Rev. Wayne W. Wilkerson, is to serve as celebrant.
The Rite of Committal is to follow, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now