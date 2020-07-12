1/1
Thomas Aubin Jr.
1924 - 2020
Thomas Leo Aubin Jr.
1924-2020
Thomas Leo Aubin Jr, 96, of Houston, Texas, died in his home on Thursday, July 8. He was born on April 6, 1924 to Fabian Rose (Daigle) and Thomas Leo Aubin Sr in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Douglas Edward Aubin and his sister Margery Rita Aubin, his first wife of 51 years, Lena Morgan Aubin in 1998, his sons, John Edward in 2013 and Paul Leo in March, 2020.
Tom is survived by his second wife of 21 years, Katherine Detten Aubin, two daughters, Katherine Helena Aubin, Mary Aubin O'Shay (Kipp O'Shay), his five sons, Thomas David, Fabian Thaddeus and (Patricia), Peter Michael (Selena), James Anthony, and Joseph Andrew (Del Mar Imperial), Step Daughter, Janet Detten Magee (Larry), his three step-sons, David Detten ( Mikki), Darryl Detten (Teresa), and Dale Detten (Sandra) along with eight grandsons, four granddaughters, Ten great grandsons, six great granddaughters, five step-grandsons and three step-granddaughters, ten stepsons, and four stepdaughters.
While in Middle School, Tom became an Eagle Scout, He moved with his family to Shreveport, LA in 1939, he graduated from Jesuit High School and graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at LSU, he was an active swimmer and worked as a lifeguard, he was also active in Newman Club, where he demonstrated his leadership as President during his Senior Year. He relocated his family to Lake Chares, LA in 1956, then to Metairie, LA in 1958, and returned to Shreveport in 1960 and then moved to Houston, TX in 1968. He retired in 1989 after long career with United Gas Pipelines/Pennzoil, where he excelled in sales and contract management.
Tom was active in St John Vianney's Social Ministries programs, including their Mentoring Program in SBID, Memorial Assistance Ministries, and Mission Projects. He enjoyed bible studies and a trip to holy land. He has spent many hours of fun and teaching opportunities with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tom's funeral mass will be held at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079-6234 on Thursday, July 16 at 10:30 am. Social Distancing is in effect at St. John Vianney.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to St John Vianney's Social Ministries https://stjohnvianney.churchgiving.com/ws/opportunities/ACTS
Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Dad thank you for all the love, kindness, patience, friendship, and the best father a man can be.

MeeMaw we love you and share in you grief with his passing.
Peter M. Aubin
Son
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved