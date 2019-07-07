Thomas B. Eaton, Jr.

1930-2019

Thomas B. Eaton, Jr, Tom, age 88 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Tom was born November 2, 1930 in Houston, Texas

He attended McGregor Elementary, Albert Sidney Johnston Jr. High in Crockett, Texas; the Kinkaid School, the Rice Institute, the University of Colorado, and the University of Houston.

Tom served as a Fighter Pilot in the Texas Air National Guard - Air Defense Command. He was proud to have graduated #1 in his class and be the only fighter pilot ever certified to fly every aerobatic maneuver 100% on instruments.

He was an independent sales representative for many years prior to working in the family business as President of Eaton Manufacturing Company.

Tom and his family enjoyed traveling by motorhome where they ventured through almost all the U.S. and Canada. He served on Boards with St. Francis Episcopal Day School, the Scottish Heritage Foundation, the Printing Industries of the Gulf Coast, the national board of Easter Seals, he has been active with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo since 1944 where he was a past Chairman of the Special Children's Committee and a Lifetime Director. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Houston since 1964. He also served as Chair Emeritus at the Museum of Printing History in Houston, was active with the Leadership Advisory Board of the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension since its founding and was involved with the Galveston Historical Foundation and the Afterguard of the Tall Ship Elissa.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Margo) Eaton, his parents Lucia and Tom Eaton Sr. and his brother Harry Ashley Eaton. He is survived by his wife Laura, his daughter Claire E. Stuewer and husband Randy, his son Thomas Benton Eaton III (Ben) and his wife Dawn and four grandchildren, Karl Stuewer, Christopher Stuewer, Courtney Eaton and Allison Eaton.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday July 10 at 1:30, at Bradshaw Carter Funeral Home at 1734 West Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests in gratitude that memorial contributions be made to The Museum of Printing History, attn: Jennifer Pearson, 1324 W. Clay Street, Houston, TX 77098, Easter Seals of Greater Houston, 4888 Loop Central Drive, #200, Houston, TX 77081, www.eastersealshouston.org, or Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Educational Fund, attn: Jamie Voskamp, P.O. Box 20070, Houston, TX 77225