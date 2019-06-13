Thomas Ray

Balcerowicz

1957-2019

Thomas Ray Balcerowicz, 61, passed away peacefully June 11, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on October 5, 1957 in Richmond, TX, to parents Julius and Jeanette Balcerowicz. His parents instilled young Tommy the values of hard work and generosity, which defined his life and he later taught to his own family. Tom was a wonderful provider to his caring wife of 33 years, Mickey Balcerowicz and a loving father to his beautiful daughter, Sarah Balcerowicz.

He is survived by his devoted mother, Jeanette Balcerowicz; his wife Mickey Balcerowicz and daughter Sarah Balcerowicz; his sister Jewel Lovel and brother-in-law, Joe Lovel; niece, Katie Lovel and nephew, Kevin Lovel. He was preceded in death by his father, Julius Balcerowicz.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471. A celebration of his life will be held at 11am Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street, Needville, TX 77461.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests with gratitude memorial contributions be made to Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street, Needville, TX 77461. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 13, 2019