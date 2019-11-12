|
|
Thomas ("Tommy") W. Brundrett, Jr.
1933-2019
On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Thomas ("Tommy") W. Brundrett, Jr., loving husband and father of three children, quietly passed away at the age 86.
Tommy was a Robert E. Lee High School track and football star, setting the National High School record in the 440 relay. He went on to play college football at Rice University, was an honorable member of the United States Marine Corp., and spent his professional career in the oil and gas industry in Houston, Texas.
A fun-loving man who loved life like no other, Tommy always had a great story to tell, whether to family, friends or a complete stranger, and loved to watch and discuss sporting events.
Tommy is survived by Harolyn Brundrett (wife), Clifton & Mary Jo Brundrett (son and daughter-in-law), and Timothy & Melissa Brundrett (son and daughter-in-law).
A celebration of his life will be held on December 1, 2019. Please send inquiries to [email protected]
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019