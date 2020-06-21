Thomas Burke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Francis Burke
1926-2020
Thomas Francis Burke, "Tommy," 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior 6 June 2020. Tommy was a native Texan, born 2 July 1926 in Fort Worth to Thomas Francis Burke, Sr. and Louise McChesney Burke. Tommy grew up in Houston. His father was assistant golf pro at River Oaks Country Club, Tommy's training ground for his future vocation of professional golfer.
From an early age he participated in junior club and city tournaments, and made his first of 16 holes-in-one at age 11 at Memorial Golf Course! Tommy graduated from Lamar High School and Rice University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and played on the golf team as captain at both institutions.
In 1950, he married his one and only blind date, Joyce Pendarvis of Pasadena, a recent RN graduate of Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Houston.
Tommy worked briefly for Evans Engineering of Houston, then turned pro shortly after winning the Houston Amateur in 1951. He held assistant pro jobs at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York, Seminole Golf Club in Florida, and Shoreacres in Illinois. He played briefly on the national pro tour circuit, then in 1956, he decided his growing family needed him. He accepted the head pro job at Rolling Acres Country Club in Corpus Christi. When that course closed, he worked at Suntide Refinery before he became head pro at the Corpus Christi Country Club in 1958. In 1962, he won the Texas PGA at Oso Golf Course in Corpus Christi, and in 1966 he won the AMF/Ben Hogan Design Board Championship in Fort Worth. All his life he encouraged players to love the game, especially junior golfers, the future of the sport. After 30 years and his first of several battles with cancer, Tommy retired Pro Emeritus in 1988 from the Corpus Christi Country Club.
Over the next 3 decades, due to his resilience and uncanny ability to overcome challenging health struggles, Tommy earned the nickname "Lazarus." Throughout these trials, his faith in Christ sustained him. He continued to give golf lessons and taught a non-credit golf class at Del Mar College for several years. By his own reckoning in 1999, he had given 25,000 golf lessons. Tommy was a Life Member of the PGA.
His other passion included serving his Savior through the various ministries of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where he was a faithful member since his move to Corpus Christi in 1956.
He is preceded in death by Tom and Louise Burke (parents) and Michael Burke (grandson). He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joyce Burke, Helen Nixon (sister) of Sugar Land, children: Jeffrey Burke (Kirsti Harms) of Austin, Janet Clyne (J. Curt) of Mart, Linda Hill (Bruce), Lane Burke, and Glen Burke of Corpus Christi; grandchildren: J. Colin Clyne (Kelliann) of Walnut Creek, California, Thomas Burke Clyne (Hillary) of Murrieta, California, Claire Clyne of Dallas, John Clyne (Shantell), and Mark Clyne of Mart, Stephen Burke (Asia Keene) of Maple Valley, WA, David Hill and Mark Hill (Marissa) of Corpus; great grandchildren: Zoe Clyne, Georgia Clyne, and Sally Clyne, Linus Michael Burke, and Mackenzie Hill; nephews: Ray Nixon of Dallas, Ron Nixon of Austin, Rick Nixon of Sugar Land, Talmadge Pendarvis of Conroe; and many cousins.
A funeral service and celebration of life was held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, in Corpus Christi, 13 June 2020, interment followed at Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Interment
01:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 JAMES AVE
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172938477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 12, 2020
Chicken Enchiladas at Hi-Ho will not be the same without you, Tommy. Heaven got a wonderful Angel on June 6th. May God wrap his loving arms around Joyce and her family and give them peace as they remember the great man Tommy was.
Susan Beree & Dale Roff
Friend
June 12, 2020
Tommy changed the ethos of junior golf in Corpus Christi. His words, humor, encouragement, and dedication as a true, "Golf pro," were special for so many young golfers. I am blessed with so many treasured memories.
Sam Powell
Student
June 11, 2020
Debbie Friede
Friend
June 11, 2020
Debbie Friede
Friend
June 11, 2020
My thoughts & prayers are you as you celebrate Tommy's life. He was an amazing person who touched so many lives for Christ! He led by example every day. He was my Golf Professional who taught me how to embrace the game of golf which turned into my career as a player and golf industry executive. I'm so thankful for the dedication and commitment Tommy instilled into our life as junior golfers. I will always remember those special times when he kicked us out of the golf shop to take us to Putt around the clock. He reminded us daily that GODS LOVE was most important in our life. He will always hold a special place in my heart and soul forever. I've attached a special picture of us as a junior and friends together. Rest in Peace Tommy!
Debbie Friede
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved