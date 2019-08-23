|
|
Thomas Burke Cochran
1969-2019
Thomas Burke Cochran (50) passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, of a massive heart attack. Burke was a faithful servant of the Lord. His love for the Lord began early in his life, and it was of utmost importance to him to share that faith with his family. His family is comforted knowing he is with his Lord.
Burke's favorite pastime was playing golf – anywhere and anytime – so long as it did not interfere with his family commitments and the children's sports or school events. He also loved his family's lake house at Eagle Mountain Lake outside of Fort Worth. For Burke, life was at its best when he was taking his children water skiing, wake surfing or tubing in their ski boat, The Blue Bomber. He coached at Post Oak Little League where he made lasting friendships with adults and children alike. His jovial, magnetic spirit was contagious to all.
Burke was an entrepreneur at heart. After working in the oil and gas industry for Okaya USA and Weatherford International, he began his own computer software company, Global Sourcing System, and was owner of Routine Revenue. He found pure joy always trying to engineer new ways of doing things and was passionate and gifted in creating value in all things he touched. He could fix anything. Burke was the mastermind behind the renovation of his family's home where he transformed their so-called "tear-down" into a beautiful, loving sanctuary to insulate what was most precious to him, his family.
Burke was blessed with a band of best friends, many of whom he had known since elementary school: a sound, unique brotherhood that endured the test of time and was Burke's happy place beyond that of his family. They made many lasting memories be it hanging out by the fire pit, playing cards, golfing in all parts of the world, and hunting together.
Burke graduated from Memorial High School, Southern Methodist University (BS) and Houston Baptist University (MBA). Burke also spent two years in Osaka, Japan becoming fluent in the language and completing a double-major. He was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and the Houston Country Club.
Burke is survived by his beloved wife Ann Sours Cochran and his precious children Frances Ann, Thomas Burke, Jr. and Mary Ruth; his parents Sue and John Cochran; his siblings Kevin, Christina and Greg; and his nephew Conner, all of Houston, Texas. In addition, he is survived by his aunt and uncle Joan and Tommy Cochran and cousins Kimberly and Steve Hanebutt and Thomas Bruce Cochran, Jr. all of Fort Worth, Texas.
He is predeceased by his in-laws Ann and Charles Sours and his grandparents Mary Elizabeth and Bob Cochran and Mary Ruth and William Strube.
A memorial service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, August 24, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in Bagby Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church Outreach Ministries or to a .
Honorary pallbearers include Conner Cochran, Greg Cochran, Kevin Cochran, Brady Crosswell, Jene Harper, Brian Krivan, David Ley, Judd Lowe, Steven Madden, Scott McMillan, Walter O'Donnell, Tommy Soreiro, Dane Stewart, Chris Talbert, Tadd Tellepsen and Harvey Zinn.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019