Thomas Patrick Cox Sr.
1935-2020
Thomas Patrick "Pat" Cox, Sr., passed away in Houston, Texas, on March 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Pat was born on June 21, 1935, in Houston to Bill and Mary Cox. His early years were spent in California where as a young man he sold flowers and newspapers on the street corners and developed the keen sense of entrepreneurialism that would last his entire life.
Upon his return to Houston as a young man he met the love of his life, Sonia Rice. Pat and Sonia married soon after and began a life that would take them from Texas to California and back again. Sonia preceded Pat in death in 2004 after over 50 years of marriage.
During their lives, Pat and Sonia opened more than 25 flower shops throughout Houston (as well as numerous other businesses). They owned and ran "The Flowery" at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westheimer for over 30 years which became a landmark known for the topiary animals that populated the premises (and nearby median).
Throughout his life and into his retirement, Pat was an avid reader, writer, artist, and amateur historian. Pat instilled in his five children the value of hard work, self-reliance, loyalty, and education. After Sonia's death, Pat found solace in writing and art. He authored 12 books and three screenplays, all of which were marked with his wit, comedy, and fearless political incorrectness.
Pat was preceded in death by Sonia and their daughter Kelly Heallen. Pat is survived by his children, Tom and wife Donna Cox, David and wife Cathy Cox, Paul and wife Linda Cox, Jason Cox and his partner Jason Terrell, and son-in-law John Heallen and his wife Martha. Pat also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020