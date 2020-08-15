THOMAS EARL HUNT

1941-2020

Thomas Earl Hunt passed away July 27, 2020, in Houston Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents Justus and Helen Hunt. His Wife, Patricia Thompson Hunt. His Brothers, James Lewis and Howard Earnest Hunt and His Sister, Delores Jean Hunt.

He was Survived by Brother Middleton Cleveland Hunt lll and Wife Angie.

His Sister, Barbara Hunt Fetty. Daughters: Diana G. Hunt and wife Laura Mitchell , Elisa A. Hunt. His Son Benjamin T. Hunt. And Granddaughter Makayla A. Hunt.

Thomas was a West Virginia Coal Miner's Son, who joined the United States Marine Corp at the age of 17, to provide for his family and education.

Thomas had an unmatched Drive, Integrity, and Loyalty in everything he did. Which allowed him to further his career of 25 years with USA Alliance working in Aeronautics and the Shuttle Program with NASA in Houston. With no College Degree his high ranking position was earned by his determination and ethics.



Thomas was a Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Grandfather who was very loved and will truly be missed by all.

Services with USMC Honor to be announced later.



