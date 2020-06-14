DR. THOMAS F. FREEMAN
1919-2020
Dr. Thomas Franklin Freeman, 100, born June 27, 1919 in Richmond, VA was called to glory on June 6, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was a world-renowned debate coach, orator, esteemed minister, and professor whose work spanned over 79 years. Dr. Freeman was a devoted husband and dedicated father whose fierce love and commitment to excellence was evident in everything he did. Heis survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Clarice Estell Freeman; sons, Thomas F., Jr. and Carter E.; daughter, Dr. Carlotta V.; his sister, Elsie F. Lewis of Philadelphia, PA; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise E. Willis (Walker) and father, Louis H. Freeman, Sr.; seven brothers; and three sisters. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. Texas Southern University (TSU) will host a public visitation on Tuesday, June 16, from 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m., with a memorial service to follow, in the Health & Physical Education (H&PE) Arena (3010 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004). The service will be live-streamed on www.tsu.edu and on TSU's social media channels. A private funeral service will begin at 11 AM, Wednesday, June 17th at Mt. Horem Baptist Church followed by interment at Cemetery Beautiful, 8401 Wheatley, Houston, TX 77088 . In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Official Dr. Thomas F. Freeman Legacy Fund (gf.me/u/x8w7qi).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.