Dr Thomas Freeman
1919 - 2020
DR. THOMAS F. FREEMAN
1919-2020
Dr. Thomas Franklin Freeman, 100, born June 27, 1919 in Richmond, VA was called to glory on June 6, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was a world-renowned debate coach, orator, esteemed minister, and professor whose work spanned over 79 years. Dr. Freeman was a devoted husband and dedicated father whose fierce love and commitment to excellence was evident in everything he did. Heis survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Clarice Estell Freeman; sons, Thomas F., Jr. and Carter E.; daughter, Dr. Carlotta V.; his sister, Elsie F. Lewis of Philadelphia, PA; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise E. Willis (Walker) and father, Louis H. Freeman, Sr.; seven brothers; and three sisters. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. Texas Southern University (TSU) will host a public visitation on Tuesday, June 16, from 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m., with a memorial service to follow, in the Health & Physical Education (H&PE) Arena (3010 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004). The service will be live-streamed on www.tsu.edu and on TSU's social media channels. A private funeral service will begin at 11 AM, Wednesday, June 17th at Mt. Horem Baptist Church followed by interment at Cemetery Beautiful, 8401 Wheatley, Houston, TX 77088 . In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Official Dr. Thomas F. Freeman Legacy Fund (gf.me/u/x8w7qi).



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:45 PM
Health & Physical Education (H&PE) Arena
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Horem Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of a very great person and whom I considered my friend, though I was only one of his students.
Julia Baldwin
Friend
June 13, 2020
I'm the son of Miss Eula Hall and member of Dr Freeman's Church and My Grandmother's Church also Lilly Bolden she passed in 2013 my Grandma was 107 years old and I thank Mount Horm for the love and the beautiful funeral at the church Doc did what he does, my mother who was a member and a Usher for about 40 year has Alzheimer and she's in a nursing home she 84 would always speak so.highly of Mr Freeman and his wife she loved her church and supported it. I would go visit Mount Horum and enjoyed the service all the time want a Good Person Doc was and I'll remember him ! Mother doesn't know and we can't go see her in the nursing home because of the virus, but if God will if I get to.see her in person I will let her know Doc went hoy to be with the Lord I don't know if she'll understand but I believe God by his Spirit will open her mind of understanding and she will understand her pastor is Home Thank You Mount Horum & The Freeman's
Llewellyn son of Miss Eula Hall
Family
June 13, 2020
June 12, 2020
Dr. Freeman was an inspiration for my Speech & Debate coach, Dr. Seth Hawkins who was very influential on my life. Spoke with Dr Hawkins today and he also expressed sadness at Dr. Freemans passing.
Michael Wolfkiel
June 12, 2020
esr Clarice, I am so very sorry to learn of Toms passing! I remember the first time Zi met him as though it was yesterday! He was a guest minister at Second Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL! His sermon began with the 23rd Psalms! America has lost a great teacher, husband, father, leader and role model for many students who are thirsty for knowledge and Gods love! Please know that my prayers are with you and the family as you mourn his loss in the days, weeks, months and years to come! I tried to call but we kept missing each other and I will call again soon! My love to you and the family! Love always, Cousin Caryl.
Caryl Vucjers Taylor
Family
June 12, 2020
My prayers are with his Family. I remember that Dr. Freeman gave the Commencement address at my graduation from Hebert High school in Beaumont, Texas, May 28, 1967. He was an imposing figure who challenged us to BE!! I never forgot him. Family, be Blessed!
GWENDOLYN SPIKES
June 11, 2020
My condolence to the family of Dr Freeman.
Guadalupe Padilla
June 11, 2020
My condolences go out to the family of the Freemans. Dr.Thomss will be missed.
Taylor
June 11, 2020
I offer my sincere condolences to the wife and daughter of Dr. Thomas Freeman. What a beautiful legacy he has left. It would have been an absolute honor to have met this man. Hearing his family talk about him confirms what Ive felt all along, that laughter is one of the keys to longevity. May you fond memories and the comfort from God help you cope during this time of sorrow. Philippians 4:7
Chris
June 11, 2020
Thank you for your service to mankind and to your legacy. Rest in Power!
VERONICA BOONE
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
The Family Journal Heritage Seal, Ridgeville and Summerville, South Carolina, Our Legacy Lives.
Family Journal, USA & Overseas Editors
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
HBCU Collector's Edition African American History Calendar, 2018, Public Domain
Dr. Thomas Freeman, most truly a genius of geniuses, helped so many of his students to learn with extraordinary confidence. We sincerely thank our creator for his life's journey of 100 years plus.

The Family Journal, USA & Overseas
Dr. Charles L. Singleton
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
Dr. Thomas Freeman*Glory To Jehovah for such a True Man of God who Ultimately lived out his Ultimate Godly Purpose for 100 years. As I first honor JEHOVAH I now honor Dr. Freeman and his ultimate dedication to Preach The Gospel Unto Salvation and Dr. Freeman stood as a Hallmark of Brilliance and Excellence at TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY from 1945-2016 for 71 Magnificent Years. GLORY BE TO GOD FOR DR. THOMAS FREEMAN....TRUE SOLDIER IN THE ARMY OF THE LORD!!!
Yours In Jesus Christ,
Dr. (Bro.) Mark S. Gillum
DR MARK S Gillum
Friend
June 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to Dr. Thomas Freeman' s wife, Mrs. Freeman, family, former students, and to all who was touched by his brilliance and humility for the glory of God! His daughter, Dr. Carlotta Freeman was my children's babysitter many years ago. May Holy Spirit, the Comforter, provide deep comfort as ONLY He can and will!
God bless you abundantly always! Love, Ella Green & family
Prophetess Ella Green
Friend
June 11, 2020
This is just a note from Malvina (Murray) and Joaquin M. Holloway, Jr., in Mobile, Alabama to let you know that we share your loss. My first job was at Texas Southern University in 1958, and if you look in the 1961 TSU yearbook there are several pictures that you may recognize. My wife is the daughter of, the late, Fr. James and Malvina Murray. Also, our daughter, the late, Monica H. Barrett, M.D. was a member of the Houston community until 1998. There are many memories that we can share, and we trust that Dr. Freeman will rest in peace!
Joaquin M. Holloway, Jr., Ph.D.
Coworker
June 11, 2020
You can always tell where a beautiful soul has been, Dr. Thomas Freeman was the epitome of a beautiful soul, by the tears and the smiles left behind. Thank you Dr. Freeman for the wisdom you past on to me. To the family of Dr. Freeman, please accept my condolences.
Samuel Dotson
Student
June 10, 2020
Taught by a Master and didn't know it.......
Douglas Jones
Student
June 10, 2020
A wonderful man who taught countless people to speak properly. His legacy is ensured.
brent bagley
Acquaintance
June 10, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family, extensive supporters ,proteges and students. Thank you Dr. Freeman for your relentless commitment to excellence. You were a most intimidating force during those lecture sessions in the mid 60's as your oration propelled me to a master's degree in Elementary education. Rest in Peace as there is no debating your heavenly home.
R. Claire Kennedy
Student
June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family of Dr.Thomas Freeman.
June 10, 2020
I was a student of Dr Freeman in the Spring of 1969. One of six Whites who participated in the North-South Student Exchange Program = designed to introduce Whites to the idea of integration and to expose Whites to the world of 'Black America. His office complex is too crowded. Also a statue at the entrance to his new building that should be done to honor this remarkable man. I hope that the powers that be think about doing this. He was the real deal.
Fran DuWaldt (DuPont)
Student
June 10, 2020
Dr. Freeman showed us what true leadership walks like and talks like. A lesson for our present generation and for generations to come. May God bind up your broken hearts as he comforts each one of the family.
June 10, 2020
An unforgettable talent whose great work will forever be remembered and there is no debating that. Heartfelt condolences to the Freeman family, so very sorry for your loss. May God be with you to carry you through this time of your tears.
June 10, 2020
A remarkable man, his hard work will forever be remembered and appreciated. Many prayers to the Freeman family, may God be with you as you go through this difficult time
June 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of the loss.
Ann Stokman
June 9, 2020
May God be with the family in this time,
and always.
Charles Cook Humble Texas
Charles Cook
June 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Thelma Johnson
Student
June 9, 2020
Margo-Elken Gillman
Friend
June 9, 2020
Truly a legend and he will be missed by so many, praying for the Freeman family, may God be with you in your time of sorrow.
June 9, 2020
Deepest heartfelt condolences to the family and many friends of Dr Thomas Freeman. What a tremendous legacy. May your collective thoughts and cherished memories strengthen you. And May the God of tender mercies and of all comfort lift your hearts and spirit and sustain both now and in the days to come.
Michael C
June 9, 2020
What an incredible human being. We pray that God continues to strengthen and comfort his wife and daughter during this extremely difficult time.
June 9, 2020
Thank you for your dedication in teaching leaders.
June 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Willadene Glover
Neighbor
June 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
George R Washington
Neighbor
June 8, 2020
Alishia
June 8, 2020
To The Family of Dr. Thomas Freeman:
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you. I am a proud 68 graduate of Texas Southern University who truly admired him as a dedicated instructor to the school and his students. He was an exceptional individual and teacher. You didnt have to be in his class to see that, which I wasnt. I took debate in high school and truly enjoyed it. I was involved in other activities and knew, I could not make the commitment. I was thankful to the students that did under his tutelage but most of all to Dr. Freeman for inspiring them to represent TSU so well. RIP Dr. Freeman, you definitely have earned your wigs in Heaven!
Wergenia Gregg
Student
