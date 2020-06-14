I'm the son of Miss Eula Hall and member of Dr Freeman's Church and My Grandmother's Church also Lilly Bolden she passed in 2013 my Grandma was 107 years old and I thank Mount Horm for the love and the beautiful funeral at the church Doc did what he does, my mother who was a member and a Usher for about 40 year has Alzheimer and she's in a nursing home she 84 would always speak so.highly of Mr Freeman and his wife she loved her church and supported it. I would go visit Mount Horum and enjoyed the service all the time want a Good Person Doc was and I'll remember him ! Mother doesn't know and we can't go see her in the nursing home because of the virus, but if God will if I get to.see her in person I will let her know Doc went hoy to be with the Lord I don't know if she'll understand but I believe God by his Spirit will open her mind of understanding and she will understand her pastor is Home Thank You Mount Horum & The Freeman's



Llewellyn son of Miss Eula Hall

Family