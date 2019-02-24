Thomas P. Gentry Sr.

1944-2019

Thomas Paschal Gentry Sr. went to be with his Lord Jesus on February 14th, 2019. Born in Dallas, Texas on the 9th of December 1944, Tommy was raised in Throckmorton, Texas attending Throckmorton High School and attending Tarleton State University. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years Claudia Denise Gentry; parents, Robert Byron Gentry and Eleanor Parrott Gentry and his daughter Lori Leann Gentry. Surviving members include Tommy's son, Thomas Paschal Gentry Jr. and wife Jennifer Lynn Gentry; son, Robert Henry Gentry; siblings, Becky Gentry Casey and Mary Nan Poe and his beloved grandchildren Lauren Leann Gentry, Charles Hudson Gentry, Haley Lynn Gentry and Grace Suzanne Gentry.

Following school Thomas married the love of his life Claudia and joined the United States Navy and served 4 years active and ten years reserve. His career as a contractor lead to his love of building furniture and woodworking. He also had a deep love for family, animals and West Texas. His kind, genuine heart and friendly nature was a distinguishing quality that blessed family and those around him. In later years, Tommy struggled with health and illness but was cared for by his loving wife. Though we mourn the loss, we know he is united with our beloved Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with his beloved Claudia.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the doctors and staff who professionally and effectively served him at Friendship Haven and Hospice Plus. For those who would like to give, please go to parkinson.org to donate to the Parkinson's Foundation in memory of Tommy. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary