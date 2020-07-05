Thomas Gholson

Thomas D. Gholson

1933-2020

Thomas D. Gholson, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020, following a brief illness.

At 6'3", TD dominated every room with a John Wayne-like presence, which was a physical convenience that matched his only-child expectation that the world revolve around him. Interesting, if not interested, and cheerful, if not charitable, he lapped up every drop of life from every situation he was in and every person in his orbit. In fact, the last picture of him, taken days before he passed, showed a smiling, but bed ridden older man hoisting a martini to the camera, as if to say, in motto, the road goes on and the party never ends.

After A&M, TCU and a stint in the Army (during which he served as assistant manager and maître d' at the officers' club, a most appropriate training), he pursued a career as a pipe supplier to the oil and gas industry, in which he continued to dabble his entire life. As fits the stereotype, he lived life large, with airplanes, ranches and even a wine producing chateau in France (which led to his membership in Commanderie de Bordeaux). His last wish, unfulfilled but ardently pursued, was to drink a glass of his wine, smoke a cigar and dangle his feet in Angling Creek on his once beloved Utopia Ranch. We feel sure he is doing that now with his best friends who went before him: Bruce Boswell, Neil Hanson and Harry Cullen.

Tom was also predeceased by his wife Barbara. He leaves a son Mark, a daughter Kathy Bracewell and her husband Brad, two grandsons and four step grandchildren. His ashes will be placed beside Barbara's at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. For those inclined, TD would be honored by a donation to the Phi Delta Theta chapter at TCU, which he proudly served as president, or simply a glass raised in tribute.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store