Thomas Alexander Greene
1958-2019
Thomas Alexander Greene, beloved spouse and father, died November 2, 2019, age 61. He is survived by his wife Anita Dugat-Greene, son Benton R. Greene, daughter Mary-Margaret Greene, daughter-in-law Glenavin White, son-in-law Adam Le Doux, sister Linda Bolaño, and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father George Nystrom Greene and his mother Mary Robb Greene.
A list of memorial donations and information celebrating his life are available at tomgreenememorial.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019