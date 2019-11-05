Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Greene Ph.D.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Greene Ph.D. Obituary
Thomas Alexander Greene
1958-2019
Thomas Alexander Greene, beloved spouse and father, died November 2, 2019, age 61. He is survived by his wife Anita Dugat-Greene, son Benton R. Greene, daughter Mary-Margaret Greene, daughter-in-law Glenavin White, son-in-law Adam Le Doux, sister Linda Bolaño, and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father George Nystrom Greene and his mother Mary Robb Greene.

A list of memorial donations and information celebrating his life are available at tomgreenememorial.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -