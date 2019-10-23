|
|
Thomas J. "Tommy" Haberle Jr.
1940-2019
Thomas J. "Tommy" Haberle Jr. – passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 21, 2019. Tommy was born in Liberty, Texas on June 14, 1940. He attended Hardin and Liberty schools, graduating in the class of 1958. At the age of fifteen, Tommy began working at PESCO the family business with his father who started the company in 1955. When Tommy's father died in 1979, he took over the business and is still the owner and president. Tommy loved to shoot and do anything outdoors. He spent many happy weekends in Hebronville at the Garza lease for over forty years. He liked to shoot dove, quail, and anything else that got in his way. He had numerous hunting dogs by his side who were his retrievers.
About twenty years ago Tommy started shooting sporting clays competitively. Many weekends were spent all over Texas and the U.S. at these tournaments where he won many awards. To know Tommy was to love him. He never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. Tommy was an active member of the FUMC of Liberty for over sixty years as well as the Men's Bible Class. He was a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge No. 48 AF & AM. As well as a Shriner and Scottish Rite member. He enjoyed going to the Petroleum Club and the Houstonian with family and friends. He will miss his many shooting buddies he spent weekends with.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Thomas J. Haberle Sr. and Martha Bailey Haberle. He is survived by his wife Suzanne Haberle; sons Trey Haberle and Rob Haberle (Dena); daughters Laura Allen (Trey) and Hannah Thornton (Travis); Step-daughter Julie Fairchild; siblings Patti Norwood (Edgar) and Julie Moss (David). In addition he leaves his grandchildren: Matthew; Patti Hudson; Aidan; Nathaniel; Audrey; and Samuel. Great grandchildren: Christian; Colton; and Haley as well as a special friends Juan Barrientas.
Visitation for Tommy will be held Thursday October 24, 2019 from 5-7PM at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas. A memorial service will be held 11AM Friday, October 25, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Liberty. Burial services will be private.
To share memories and condolences please visit www.allisonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019