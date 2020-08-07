Thomas Francis Hanlon

1930-2020

Thomas Francis Hanlon died peacefully at home on July 28th, surrounded by people who adored him. While we grieve his passing from the portion of his life that he shared with us, we rejoice in the certainty that Tom now and forever glories in the indescribable love, protection and embrace of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who he had come to know, love and trust. Tom brightened the lives of Madeleine St. Cyr Hanlon and Frank Hanlon on April 24, 1930 in Palm Beach, Florida. The family moved to White Plains, NY, where Tom grew up. Frank was the White Plains Commissioner of Public Works, Fire & Police and Madeleine was a proud staff member of the Westchester County Sheriff's Department. Tom was the youngest of four children, the others being Bob, Mary, and Ted. Tom was a natural athlete, with an endearing personality and quick wit. After failing to make the White Plains High School varsity football team as a freshman, Tom spent all summer catching ever-more impossible throws until, as he put it, "If the ball was within six feet of me, I could catch it, with one hand if necessary". He went on to become a standout receiving end at WPHS. He attended the University of Pennsylvania on a football scholarship and played four years on varsity under the legendary Coach George Munger until his graduation from the Wharton School of Business. Tom played one year of professional football. Tom always remained athletic playing golf with a 9 handicap, tennis where he was the number one-ranked player at various clubs, won "The Iron Man" title at age 63 and maintained his workouts at Westside. In 1950, Tom married his junior-high school sweetheart Joan Marion Waite and God blessed them with five children: Jerry in 1950 in White Plains, Patti in 1955 in Atlanta, Peter in 1958 in Rochester, NY, Joyce in 1961 in Murrysville, PA, and Linda in 1963 in Houston. Tom supported and empowered Joan to fulfill her dreams of service, including cub scout den-mother, volunteer at Ben Taub Hospital, ownership of a ceramic shop, campaign for SBISD School Board, earning her Masters in Social Work with Honors from UH, Director of Houston's Voluntary Action Center and namesake of the posthumous Joan Waite Hanlon Volunteer Administrator of the Year Award, which is still awarded annually by the Houston Association of Volunteer Administrators (HAVA). Joan, the love of Tom's life, died unexpectedly in 1979. Tom loved family and believed his most important job was being a good father and making sure that all his children received a college degree, which they did. Tom loved family gatherings where he reveled in the presence of his ever-growing family. Tom kept his promise to his mother that he would keep his extended family together and hosted many family gatherings with the Waites and Hanlons. Tom believed that those who had been blessed should help others. He financed the education of numerous people, both family members and friends. He was the first president of the Fonn Villas Swim Pool Association in 1962 and coach of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church Bulldogs football team from 1963 through 1974, which he viewed as the most important work he'd ever done, other than that of father. People still comment to Tom's children of the colossal impact he had had on them as coach of the MDPC Bulldogs. Tom tutored English as a Second Language for years at Gregory Lincoln Middle School and later Literacy Advance of Houston. Tom worked for Ethyl Corporation for 27 years, ending up in Houston where he became the regional sales manager. In 1980 Tom left Ethyl to form Hanoco, Inc., which blended gasoline and traded oil products. He often said that he owed the success of Hanoco, to Linda Stahlhut, his brilliant and loyal close friend, and confidante for over 40 years. Tom is survived by: His son Jerry and his wife Betty, his grandchildren Elizabeth Legg and Joanie Monaghan and their husbands Brian and Bob, his great-grandchildren Elizabeth Reed Legg and Brielle Ruth Legg; his daughter Patti and her husband Bill Kent, his grandchildren Jennifer Fox and her husband, Cody Fox, Dexter Kent and Patrick Kent, his great-grandchildren, William and Oliver Kent and Teddy Fox; his son Peter and his wife Dr. Beth Chapman Hanlon, his grandchildren Thomas Hanlon, Kelly Jo and her husband Logan Busch, and Robert Hanlon; his daughter Joyce and her wife Tracey Freezia, his grandchildren Madeleine Hanlon and her husband Jeff Azar; Courtney Luedemann Boyle and her husband Patrick Boyle and Brad Luedemann; and his youngest daughter Linda Esther Hanlon. The Hanlon family extends its gratitude and appreciation to Linda, Comfort, Mary and Sandra his caregivers, who won Tom's love and trust for their extraordinary, compassionate and sensitive work. A private family interment ceremony will take place at Memorial Oaks Cemetery where he will be laid next to Joan. A full memorial service, reception and celebration of Tom's life is planned for Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, details to follow. Tom requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024, or Literacy Advance of Houston, 2424 Wilcrest Dr., Houston, TX 77042, or the Star of Hope Mission, 4848 Loop Central Dr., Suite 500, Houston, TX 77081.



